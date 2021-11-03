Macquarie Group Ltd. Invests $2.38 Million in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 53,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,379,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Privia Health Group as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRVA. Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $226,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $373,000. Institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PRVA opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.38 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $27.19.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.48) by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $225.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.76 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

PRVA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Privia Health Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Truist cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Truist Securities cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a physician practice management and population health technology company in the United States. The company comprises regional medical groups, accountable care organizations, and specialty verticals. It offers technology and population health tools to enhance independent providers' workflows; management service organization that enables providers to reduce administrative work focus on their patients; single-TIN medical group that facilitates payer negotiation, clinical integration and alignment of financial incentives; physician-led accountable care organization, which engages patients, reduces inappropriate utilization, and enhances coordination and patient quality metrics to drive value-based care and transform the healthcare delivery system; and network for purchasers and payers.

