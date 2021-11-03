Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 2,053 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 161.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,323 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,053 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in TransDigm Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 38.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. 96.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Securities lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Truist lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $678.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransDigm Group from $660.00 to $712.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on TransDigm Group in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $687.29.

In other TransDigm Group news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $627.17, for a total transaction of $6,271,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Nicholas Howley sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.55, for a total transaction of $6,917,825.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,500 shares of company stock worth $27,558,890 in the last ninety days. 9.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:TDG opened at $629.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.71 billion, a PE ratio of 76.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $625.30 and its 200 day moving average is $629.15. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $502.80 and a 12 month high of $688.03.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The aerospace company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a negative return on equity of 16.90%. TransDigm Group’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.98 EPS for the current year.

About TransDigm Group

TransDigm Group, Inc engages in the production of engineered aerospace components, systems and subsystems. It operates through the following segments: Power and Control, Airframe and Non-Aviation. The Power and Control segment includes operations that primarily develop, produce and market systems and components that provide power to or control power of the aircraft utilizing electronic, fluid, power and mechanical motion control technologies.

