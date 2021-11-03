Macquarie Group Ltd. Purchases 5,356 Shares of Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,424 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,356 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Turning Point Therapeutics were worth $1,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 1,732.6% in the 2nd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $103,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TPTX shares. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $166.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics from $178.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Turning Point Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.10.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, EVP Annette North sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TPTX opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.09 and a 52 week high of $141.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.63 and a 200 day moving average of $68.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.20) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.16 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.82) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology biopharmaceutical company, which engages in designing and developing next-generation therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer to improve the lives of patients. Its product pipeline include Repotrectinib, TPX-0022, TPX-0046, and TPS-O131, a next-gen ALK inhibitor.

