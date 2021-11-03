Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Stake in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in CoreSite Realty Co. (NYSE:COR) by 1,120.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,886 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in CoreSite Realty were worth $2,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,219,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $837,104,000 after acquiring an additional 136,643 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 22.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,092,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $685,476,000 after purchasing an additional 943,379 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.2% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,441,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,571,000 after purchasing an additional 74,809 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 12.6% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,846,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,567,000 after purchasing an additional 207,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 2.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 751,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,092,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on COR. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $149.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.55.

In related news, SVP Juan Font sold 600 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.11, for a total value of $83,466.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,612,825.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:COR opened at $147.79 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.26. CoreSite Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $107.23 and a 1-year high of $155.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.93, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.30.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.87). CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 266.08%. The firm had revenue of $163.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $164.93 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.67%.

CoreSite Realty Profile

CoreSite Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, acquisition, construction and operation of strategically located data centers. The firm also offers collocation and interconnection solutions for networks, cloud services, and industry solutions. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

