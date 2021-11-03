Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $4.10. Magal Security Systems shares last traded at $4.09, with a volume of 39,433 shares traded.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The stock has a market cap of $94.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.98 and a beta of 1.04.

Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Magal Security Systems had a net margin of 15.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.13%. The company had revenue of $10.10 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $1.725 dividend. This represents a yield of 20.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Magal Security Systems stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Magal Security Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:MAGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 12,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.05% of Magal Security Systems as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.39% of the company’s stock.

About Magal Security Systems (NASDAQ:MAGS)

Magal Security Systems Ltd engages in the manufacture and marketing of computerized security systems. It operates through the following segments: Perimeter Products, Turnkey Projects, and Video & Cyber Security. The Perimeter Products segment sells perimeter products, including services and maintenance that are performed either on a fixed-price basis or pursuant to time-and-materials based contracts.

