Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Magellan Aerospace Co. (TSE:MAL) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$10.80. Magellan Aerospace shares last traded at C$10.80, with a volume of 12,915 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities upped their price target on Magellan Aerospace from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.32. The stock has a market cap of C$617.70 million and a P/E ratio of -33.46.

Magellan Aerospace (TSE:MAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$167.64 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Magellan Aerospace Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Magellan Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently -130.84%.

Magellan Aerospace Company Profile (TSE:MAL)

Magellan Aerospace Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells aero engine, and aero structure assemblies and components for the aerospace markets in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers aero engine products, such as engine frames, compressor and fan cases, turbine cases, shafts, rotor spools, discs and blisks, and gearbox housings; and combustion liners and cases, exhaust frames and systems, engine bypass ducts and frames, acoustically treated exhaust systems, and fan cowl doors, as well as repair and overhaul services.

