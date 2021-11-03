Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) Sets New 52-Week High at $22.50

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. (NASDAQ:MGIC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.50 and last traded at $22.16, with a volume of 750 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.78.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Magic Software Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $20.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Magic Software Enterprises (NASDAQ:MGIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. Magic Software Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.53% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $119.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.15 million. Equities analysts forecast that Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.234 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Magic Software Enterprises’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.21. Magic Software Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGIC. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,100,000. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,204,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 135.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 124,158 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after buying an additional 71,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Magic Software Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $866,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Magic Software Enterprises by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 55,517 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 25,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Magic Software Enterprises Company Profile (NASDAQ:MGIC)

Magic Software Enterprises Ltd. engages in the provision of proprietary application development and business process integration platforms, vertical software solutions, and vendor of information technology (IT) outsourcing software services. It operates through Software Services and IT Professional Services segments.

