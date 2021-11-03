Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) Shares Bought by Paloma Partners Management Co

Paloma Partners Management Co grew its stake in Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) by 597.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,129 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,209 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co owned approximately 0.06% of Magnite worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Magnite by 49.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,649,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,213,000 after buying an additional 3,857,934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 639.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,075,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,416,000 after purchasing an additional 6,118,242 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 69.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,543,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690,504 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Magnite by 7.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,049,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,341,000 after purchasing an additional 138,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Magnite by 47.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,010,000 after purchasing an additional 457,886 shares in the last quarter. 64.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on MGNI shares. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Magnite from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Magnite in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Magnite in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

NASDAQ:MGNI opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.70. Magnite, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.20 and a 52 week high of $64.39. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a PE ratio of 267.33 and a beta of 2.16.

Magnite (NASDAQ:MGNI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. Magnite had a return on equity of 4.17% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $114.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Aaron Saltz sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.81, for a total transaction of $169,050.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 264,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,956,167.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 31,930 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total value of $909,366.40. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 390,350 shares in the company, valued at $11,117,168. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 174,672 shares of company stock worth $4,988,798. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

