Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) issued its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 134.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock traded down $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 2,409,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,909. The stock has a market cap of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.16. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $22.09.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is currently -800.00%.

MGY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.38.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen purchased 50,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Walker sold 7,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total transaction of $122,850,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.