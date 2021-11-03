Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $283.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 134.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,409,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,022,909. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $22.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.36 and a beta of 2.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 1.15%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently -800.00%.

In other Magnolia Oil & Gas news, Director John B. Walker sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.12 per share, with a total value of $706,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

MGY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.38.

About Magnolia Oil & Gas

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.