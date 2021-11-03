Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.00

Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.00 and traded as low as $6.79. Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 1,826 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.80.

About Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság (OTCMKTS:MYTAY)

Magyar Telekom Telecommunications Plc engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It also offers wholesale mobile and fixed line services, and performs strategic and cross-divisional management, and support functions including procurement, treasury, real estate, accounting, tax, legal, internal audit and similar shared services, and other central functions of the company.

See Also: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magyar Telekom Távközlési Nyilvánosan Müködö Részvénytársaság and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.