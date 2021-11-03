Malibu Boats (MBUU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Malibu Boats to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Malibu Boats to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of MBUU stock opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Several brokerages have commented on MBUU. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities dropped their target price on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Malibu Boats from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist lowered their price target on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

About Malibu Boats

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

