Malibu Boats (MBUU) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Malibu Boats to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $276.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.32 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 37.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Malibu Boats to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $8 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of MBUU stock opened at $72.12 on Wednesday. Malibu Boats has a 12 month low of $49.63 and a 12 month high of $93.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.73. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
About Malibu Boats
Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.
