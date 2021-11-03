Man Group plc Has $236.84 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Man Group plc grew its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 144.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,679,465 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 993,346 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 0.8% of Man Group plc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Man Group plc’s holdings in Walmart were worth $236,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 185,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,168,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 353,553 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $48,023,000 after purchasing an additional 32,229 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,470 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its position in Walmart by 396.0% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,202 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $15,376,000 after buying an additional 90,378 shares during the period. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,294,000. Institutional investors own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total transaction of $1,440,667.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total transaction of $95,978,920.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,102,983 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on WMT shares. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

WMT stock traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $149.45. 119,891 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,109,639. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $416.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.56. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $126.28 and a 52 week high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

