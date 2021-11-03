Man Group plc Has $643.19 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Man Group plc decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,696,241 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 34,511 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 2.3% of Man Group plc’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Man Group plc’s holdings in Apple were worth $643,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 24.8% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,564,000 after acquiring an additional 5,177 shares in the last quarter. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 135.1% in the second quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 37,990 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $5,203,000 after acquiring an additional 21,830 shares during the last quarter. United Fire Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at $4,931,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.9% during the second quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 65,432 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axel Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $2,191,000. Institutional investors own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America set a $160.00 target price on Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Apple in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Apple in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.53.

In other news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total value of $354,577,255.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,840,659 shares of company stock worth $419,503,682. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock traded up $0.46 on Wednesday, hitting $150.48. 1,006,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,335,288. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.73 and a 12-month high of $157.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $147.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $2.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.21.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.94 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

