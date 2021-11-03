Man Group plc Has $95.79 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 123.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,446,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,351,189 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $95,790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Pfizer by 25,460.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,278 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the second quarter valued at about $73,000. 64.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Sunday, October 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price target on Pfizer from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.82.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $45.01. 1,033,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,842,386. The stock has a market cap of $252.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.16.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.26. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The company had revenue of $24.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 134.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total value of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

