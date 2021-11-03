Man Group plc Increases Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) by 55.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,388 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,068 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.12% of Roku worth $73,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ROKU. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 92,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,948,000 after buying an additional 15,212 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 42.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Roku by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Roku by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,487,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares in the last quarter. 62.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Roku from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $488.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $560.00 target price on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cleveland Research assumed coverage on shares of Roku in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $389.00 target price on the stock. Truist upped their target price on shares of Roku from $367.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Roku from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $440.59.

In other news, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.40, for a total value of $31,314,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,578,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.95, for a total value of $26,076,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 529,758 shares of company stock worth $176,982,731 in the last three months. Company insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

ROKU stock traded down $3.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $309.71. 41,799 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,180,948. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Roku, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.52 and a 1-year high of $490.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $358.49. The firm has a market cap of $41.33 billion, a PE ratio of 191.10 and a beta of 1.69.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. Roku had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $645.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $618.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 81.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Roku, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roku Company Profile

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Player and Platform. The Player segment consists of net sales of streaming media players and accessories through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to customers through the company’s website.

