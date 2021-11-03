Man Group plc Increases Position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Man Group plc raised its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 354.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,586,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,237,983 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.31% of Sysco worth $123,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Hoylecohen LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 8,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $643,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $990,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Sysco in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,630,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 2,035.5% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.89.

SYY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $78.00. 26,992 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,044,983. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $58.70 and a 12-month high of $86.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $79.11 and a 200 day moving average of $78.61. The firm has a market cap of $39.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 130.56%.

In related news, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total value of $2,643,387.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

