Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Buys 57,200 Shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 387,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,200 shares during the quarter. Purple Innovation comprises approximately 3.1% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Purple Innovation were worth $10,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Purple Innovation during the second quarter worth $31,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Purple Innovation by 63.5% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 1,351 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ PRPL traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,441. Purple Innovation, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.50 and a 52 week high of $41.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 216.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.18.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.08). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. The business had revenue of $182.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Purple Innovation, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PRPL. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective (down from $34.00) on shares of Purple Innovation in a report on Monday, October 18th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Purple Innovation from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Purple Innovation from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Purple Innovation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.27.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

