Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Has $2.66 Million Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 221.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 12,600 shares during the period. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $2,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,059,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $153,216,000 after acquiring an additional 64,239 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $188,263,000 after acquiring an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,163,825 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $168,968,000 after acquiring an additional 69,490 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada in the 2nd quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 74.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 454,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,091,000 after acquiring an additional 194,321 shares during the last quarter. 68.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE FNV traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.77. 27,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,171. The company has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.64. Franco-Nevada Co. has a one year low of $105.62 and a one year high of $163.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $139.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.45.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 54.62%. The company had revenue of $347.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.19 million. Research analysts predict that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp began coverage on Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Franco-Nevada from $172.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.31.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

