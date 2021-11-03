Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Has $5.77 Million Stock Holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the period. A-Mark Precious Metals accounts for about 1.7% of Manatuck Hill Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned 1.11% of A-Mark Precious Metals worth $5,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AMRK. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in A-Mark Precious Metals by 7.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,877,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the first quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 15.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,161,000 after buying an additional 12,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 8.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 449.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. 61.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other A-Mark Precious Metals news, COO Brian Aquilino sold 1,000 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.81, for a total transaction of $56,810.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Thor Gjerdrum sold 26,666 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total value of $1,504,495.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $282,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,388 shares of company stock worth $2,165,048. 25.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMRK stock traded up $1.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 507 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,815. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.85. The company has a market capitalization of $880.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42 and a beta of -0.48. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

A-Mark Precious Metals (NASDAQ:AMRK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.20 by $2.08. The firm had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. A-Mark Precious Metals had a return on equity of 69.81% and a net margin of 2.10%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AMRK. Roth Capital increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. TheStreet upgraded A-Mark Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered A-Mark Precious Metals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on A-Mark Precious Metals from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc engages in the trading of precious metals. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services; Secured Lending; and Direct-to-Consumer. The Wholesale Trading and Ancillary Services segment offers gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powder, wafers, grain, ingots, and coins.

