Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Invests $1.09 Million in Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Identiv, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVE) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 64,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Identiv at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INVE. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 302,639 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 74.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,421 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 66,176 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,515 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 3,895 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 180.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Identiv by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 107,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,237,000 after purchasing an additional 35,764 shares in the last quarter. 57.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INVE traded up $2.72 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.41. The company had a trading volume of 9,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,727. The firm has a market capitalization of $496.61 million, a PE ratio of -568.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.29. Identiv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $21.18.

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Identiv had a net margin of 0.43% and a negative return on equity of 5.79%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on INVE. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $26.00) on shares of Identiv in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Identiv from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Identiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

In other Identiv news, CEO Steven Humphreys sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.89, for a total transaction of $447,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 255,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,577,013.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Ousley sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.85, for a total transaction of $104,711.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,889 shares of company stock worth $2,990,464 in the last ninety days. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Identiv Profile

Identiv, Inc engages in the provision of physical security and secure identification solutions. Its products include physical access control and video, logical access control, credentials, and RFID inlays and tags. The firm serves the government, healthcare, airports and aviation, and education. It operates through the Identity and Premises segments.

