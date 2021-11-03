Manatuck Hill Partners LLC Makes New Investment in WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS)

Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,786,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Senvest Management LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $12,708,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,716,000. Finally, Tarsadia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in WM Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $8,930,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAPS stock traded up $0.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.51. 10,095 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,169. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.92. WM Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that WM Technology, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Securities assumed coverage on WM Technology in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.50 target price on the stock. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of WM Technology in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WM Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.56.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

