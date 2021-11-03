Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $1.12 Million Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,663 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 143.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in The Boeing during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. 53.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BA shares. UBS Group decreased their target price on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $305.00 price objective on The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on The Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $260.27.

The Boeing stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $212.55. 117,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,238,979. The business has a fifty day moving average of $217.20 and a 200 day moving average of $228.38. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $150.64 and a 1-year high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $124.92 billion, a PE ratio of -14.42 and a beta of 1.52.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.39) EPS. The Boeing’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.15 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

