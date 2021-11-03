Manchester Capital Management LLC Has $676,000 Stock Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) by 13.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 629 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 1,515 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock traded up $5.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $476.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 229,580. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.58. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $421.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $438.91. The company has a market capitalization of $24.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $356.23 and a 52 week high of $479.87.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 7.35% and a return on equity of 45.31%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.52 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 19.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 5th. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.05%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWW shares. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $492.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, W.W. Grainger currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $474.50.

In related news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

