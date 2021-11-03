Manchester Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,369 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in CVS Health by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 82,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $7,282,616.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

CVS traded up $3.97 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $95.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 801,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,958,876. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.04. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $58.40 and a 12 month high of $91.45. The stock has a market cap of $125.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $72.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $99.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.89.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

