Manchester Capital Management LLC Sells 822 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Manchester Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 15.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,388 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 822 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of CDW by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 6,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CDW by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 984,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $173,199,000 after buying an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CDW by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 217,154 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,926,000 after buying an additional 85,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of CDW by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 56,970 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,950,000 after buying an additional 30,384 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CDW stock traded down $4.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.27. 16,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,817. The company has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $125.46 and a 52-week high of $203.82.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CDW Co. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.43%.

In other news, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total transaction of $16,166,483.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of CDW stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $608,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649. 1.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $196.00.

CDW Profile

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

