Manna Price Hits $0.0013 on Top Exchanges (MANNA)

Manna (CURRENCY:MANNA) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 2nd. One Manna coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Manna has a total market cap of $847,164.34 and $6.00 worth of Manna was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Manna has traded 9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,029.76 or 0.99384549 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000928 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded up 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003198 BTC.

Super Bitcoin (SBTC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Manna Profile

Manna (CRYPTO:MANNA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Manna’s total supply is 2,361,196,676 coins and its circulating supply is 661,235,983 coins. The official website for Manna is www.mannabase.com . The Reddit community for Manna is /r/Grantcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Manna’s official Twitter account is @mannacurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Manna is distributed by the People’s Currency Foundation as a basic human right that every person in the world is eligible to receive, for free. Founded in 2015 and originally known as Grantcoin, Manna has achieved milestones in the cryptocurrency movement, as a blockchain-based currency to be created and distributed by a tax-exempt nonprofit organization, and the first digital currency to implement a Universal Basic Income as its primary method of distribution.Mannabase is a simple web-based platform to transact the currency with other users. Mannabase will also be developing a system for targeted direct giving, enabling users to donate Manna currency to specific groups of people based on criteria such as geography, age, sex, and economic condition. Mannabase users will also be able to give Manna to charities through the platform.The vision of Mannabase is to empower the people of the world by making cryptocurrency accessible and available to everyone and to provide a tool for effective altruism to reduce poverty and inequality. “

Manna Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manna directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manna should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Manna using one of the exchanges listed above.

