Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 3rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.28 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Shares of TSE MFC traded up C$0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$25.00. 5,189,497 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,701,279. Manulife Financial has a 12-month low of C$18.49 and a 12-month high of C$27.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.24, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 6.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$24.92. The firm has a market cap of C$48.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.75.

Manulife Financial (TSE:MFC) (NYSE:MFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$25.82 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Manulife Financial will post 22.1900013 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Steve Finch sold 12,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$25.00, for a total transaction of C$322,455.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$228,039.22. Also, Director Sebastian Pariath sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$26.27, for a total transaction of C$72,683.56. Insiders have sold 36,910 shares of company stock valued at $926,405 over the last three months.

Several research firms recently commented on MFC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$28.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. CSFB lowered shares of Manulife Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from C$30.00 to C$30.50 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Manulife Financial from C$37.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$30.75.

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

