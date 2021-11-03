MAPS (MAPS) One Day Volume Hits $851,375.00

MAPS (CURRENCY:MAPS) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on November 3rd. MAPS has a market cap of $50.21 million and approximately $851,375.00 worth of MAPS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One MAPS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.99 or 0.00001577 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, MAPS has traded 15.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00005470 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000227 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00012035 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002686 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003948 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00005056 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000112 BTC.

MAPS Coin Profile

MAPS (CRYPTO:MAPS) is a PoH coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2020. MAPS’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,466,000 coins. MAPS’s official Twitter account is @MAPS_ME

According to CryptoCompare, “Maps.me is an offline mapping application. Over the last nine years, Maps.me has been trusted by 140M users, with over 60M people using Maps.me last year to navigate across 195 countries. This trusted travel companion provides turn-by-turn routing, travel guides, and detailed mapping. The Maps.me application is driven by the MAPS token holders. Each token represents one vote and the token holders will vote on binding governance initiatives related to Maps.me. The MAPS token consists of key DeFi components and is built on the Serum DEX and Solana blockchain. Solana blockchain uses Proof of History as it's proof type. Proof of history is a sequence of computation that can provide a way to cryptographically verify passage of time between two events. It uses a cryptographically secure function written so that output cannot be predicted from the input, and must be completely executed to generate the output.The function is run in a sequence on a single core, its previous output as the current input, periodically recording the current output, and how many times its been called. The output can then be re-computed and verified by external computers in parallel by checking each sequence segment on a separate core. “

MAPS Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MAPS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MAPS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MAPS using one of the exchanges listed above.

