Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marathon Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 8.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.00) earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:MPC traded down $2.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $64.64. 8,025,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,296,000. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.69. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a PE ratio of 5.70, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $31.13 and a 52 week high of $68.78.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -67.44%.

MPC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.58.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

