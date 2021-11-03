Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,000 Shares of UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC) by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,789 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in UWM were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UWMC. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in UWM in the 1st quarter valued at $79,000. Prana Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,071,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $407,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UWM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UWM during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,889,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.67% of the company’s stock.

UWMC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays lifted their price target on UWM from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on UWM from $8.00 to $7.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. UBS Group started coverage on UWM in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.50 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on UWM from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UWM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.32.

Shares of UWMC traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.30. 22,527 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,939,669. UWM Holdings Co. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $14.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $484.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

