Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE)

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Paysafe Limited (NASDAQ:PSFE) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Paysafe were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Paysafe in the second quarter worth $2,553,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $13,745,000. Senator Investment Group LP bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $31,725,000. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. bought a new stake in Paysafe during the first quarter valued at about $71,180,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Paysafe during the second quarter valued at about $269,000.

NASDAQ:PSFE traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 106,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,821,416. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.01 and a 200-day moving average of $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. Paysafe Limited has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $19.57.

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $384.34 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Paysafe Limited will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PSFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Paysafe in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Compass Point decreased their price target on shares of Paysafe from $19.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Paysafe from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Paysafe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.33.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

