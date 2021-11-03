Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) PT Raised to $155.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential downside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Marriott International from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.07.

Get Marriott International alerts:

MAR traded up $4.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,875,417. Marriott International has a fifty-two week low of $93.89 and a fifty-two week high of $162.31. The stock has a market cap of $53.56 billion, a PE ratio of 155.41 and a beta of 1.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $148.38 and its 200-day moving average is $143.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 83.60% and a net margin of 3.51%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Marriott International will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total value of $1,763,946.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,760 shares of company stock worth $5,308,670 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MAR. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 58.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.