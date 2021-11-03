Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 18,951 Shares of Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) by 134.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,997 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,951 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Vapotherm were worth $780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VAPO. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of Vapotherm by 337.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vapotherm during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Vapotherm by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 18.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm in the third quarter worth approximately $357,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.45% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VAPO. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other Vapotherm news, CAO Joel F. Dube sold 996 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.10, for a total transaction of $28,983.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $54,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 24,996 shares of company stock worth $687,539 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE VAPO opened at $23.11 on Wednesday. Vapotherm, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.64 and a twelve month high of $38.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.07. The company has a market capitalization of $601.02 million, a PE ratio of -10.36 and a beta of -1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $20.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Vapotherm had a negative return on equity of 48.01% and a negative net margin of 46.06%. The business’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.35) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Vapotherm, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vapotherm Company Profile

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

