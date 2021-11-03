Marshall Wace LLP Acquires New Stake in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 30,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $741,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 4,790,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,000 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 523,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,667,000 after buying an additional 46,715 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 160.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 29,457 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in U.S. Global Jets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Global Jets ETF by 81.1% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 27,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 12,270 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA JETS opened at $22.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.16. U.S. Global Jets ETF has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $28.98.

