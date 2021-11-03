Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 49,046 BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in BCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCBP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 49,046 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.29% of BCB Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $155,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $172,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $200,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of BCB Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BCB Bancorp by 120.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 23,607 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 12,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BCBP opened at $15.16 on Wednesday. BCB Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $16.15. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.38. The company has a market capitalization of $257.72 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

BCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:BCBP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. BCB Bancorp had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. As a group, equities analysts expect that BCB Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. BCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th.

In other BCB Bancorp news, Director Mark D. Hogan acquired 2,500 shares of BCB Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.10 per share, for a total transaction of $37,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James G. Rizzo purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.52 per share, for a total transaction of $25,410.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 5,250 shares of company stock valued at $78,230. Insiders own 15.17% of the company’s stock.

About BCB Bancorp

BCB Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers loans, deposit products, and retail and commercial banking services. The company was founded on May 1, 2003 and is headquartered in Bayonne, NJ.

