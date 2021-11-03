Marshall Wace LLP Has $815,000 Stake in Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS)

Marshall Wace LLP reduced its stake in shares of Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 89,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,767 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Gritstone bio were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gritstone bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Gritstone bio by 100.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Gritstone bio by 67.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gritstone bio in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on GRTS shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Gritstone bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $11.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $558.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 0.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.28. Gritstone bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.54 and a 1 year high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $2.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million. Gritstone bio had a negative return on equity of 45.67% and a negative net margin of 157.14%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gritstone bio, Inc. will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

Gritstone bio Company Profile

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

