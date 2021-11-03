Marshall Wace LLP Invests $679,000 in Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAUT) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 67,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $679,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amazon com Inc bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $14,716,000. RTW Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $10,383,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $10,068,000. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $9,090,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in the second quarter valued at about $5,050,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.60% of the company’s stock.

NAUT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Nautilus Biotechnology in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

In other Nautilus Biotechnology news, General Counsel Matthew B. Murphy purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.56 per share, for a total transaction of $37,800.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Anna Mowry bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,925.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 47,777 shares of company stock valued at $367,204 over the last quarter.

Shares of Nautilus Biotechnology stock opened at $5.83 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.50. Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. has a one year low of $5.08 and a one year high of $25.89.

Nautilus Biotechnology (NASDAQ:NAUT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). On average, equities analysts predict that Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nautilus Biotechnology Profile

Nautilus Biotechnology, Inc, a development stage life sciences company, engages in creating platform technology for quantifying and unlocking the complexity of the proteome. It operates Nautilus Proteomic Analysis Platform, an integrated single-molecule protein analysis platform that leverages a nanofabricated, large-scale, single-molecule protein array, multi-cycle imaging, and machine learning analysis to potentially identify and quantify the proteome.

