Marshall Wace LLP Makes New $766,000 Investment in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Sleep Number Co. (NASDAQ:SNBR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in Sleep Number in the second quarter worth $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 1st quarter valued at $81,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sleep Number during the 2nd quarter valued at $245,000. Origin Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sleep Number by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. 95.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wedbush dropped their price target on Sleep Number from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet cut Sleep Number from a “c+” rating to a “d-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Sleep Number in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sleep Number from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.80.

NASDAQ:SNBR opened at $87.98 on Wednesday. Sleep Number Co. has a 52-week low of $60.08 and a 52-week high of $151.44. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.06.

Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $640.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.90 million. Sleep Number had a negative return on equity of 75.84% and a net margin of 9.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sleep Number Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sleep Number Corp. designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes beds, proprietary beds, and other sleep-related accessory products. It offers beds under the brand name Sleep Number. The company was founded by Robert Walker and JoAnn Walker in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

