Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The construction company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.24 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.71 EPS. Martin Marietta Materials updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock traded up $17.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $407.49. The company had a trading volume of 752,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,579. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.18. Martin Marietta Materials has a 1-year low of $239.70 and a 1-year high of $411.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $25.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.67.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. This is a positive change from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.14%.

MLM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $435.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. DA Davidson raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $405.00 to $391.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $432.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $364.64.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

