Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Holdings Trimmed by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 73,100 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 4.5% during the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.7% during the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,416 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.0% during the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,226 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MRVL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Cowen increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

In related news, Director Michael G. Strachan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total transaction of $309,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 20,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.81, for a total value of $1,316,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 65,150 shares of company stock valued at $4,065,925 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

MRVL opened at $69.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $63.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.65. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.02 and a 12-month high of $71.40.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.40% and a negative net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

