Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani Sells 3,429 Shares of Stock

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) CEO Joe E. Kiani sold 3,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.08, for a total value of $994,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of MASI opened at $289.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $277.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $255.65. Masimo Co. has a 12 month low of $205.10 and a 12 month high of $294.94. The company has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Masimo had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 19.23%. The business had revenue of $307.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MASI. Raymond James began coverage on Masimo in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Masimo from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Masimo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Masimo by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 241,630 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $65,411,000 after buying an additional 29,603 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 35,784 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,685,000 after buying an additional 13,399 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,694 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Masimo by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 4,958 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,350,000 after buying an additional 2,479 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Masimo Corp. is a medical technology company, which develops, manufactures and markets non invasive patient monitoring technologies, medical devices and sensors. Its products include continuous monitors, patient-worn monitors, hospital automation connectivity, capnography & gas, data download & analytics and sensors & accessories.

