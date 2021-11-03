Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) Shares Acquired by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Masonite International Co. (NYSE:DOOR) by 39.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 420,696 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 119,610 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Masonite International were worth $47,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DOOR. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Masonite International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Masonite International by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Masonite International by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Masonite International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Masonite International by 121.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masonite International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.50.

In other Masonite International news, insider Robert Edgar Lewis sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $917,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,101.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Jay Ira Steinfeld acquired 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $122.80 per share, with a total value of $55,260.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,305 shares in the company, valued at $283,054. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DOOR stock opened at $122.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Masonite International Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.00 and a fifty-two week high of $132.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.15. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06 and a beta of 1.74.

Masonite International (NYSE:DOOR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $662.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.28 million. Masonite International had a return on equity of 26.69% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Masonite International Co. will post 8.62 EPS for the current year.

Masonite International Corp. engages in the manufacture of interior and exterior doors for residential and architectural use. It operates through the following geographical segments: North American Residential, Europe, Architectural, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and other segment includes unallocated corporate costs and the results of immaterial operating segments.

