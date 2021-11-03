Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Holdings Lifted by NBW Capital LLC

NBW Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. NBW Capital LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $3,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Summit Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.2% during the second quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.3% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 679 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.5% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SignalPoint Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Mastercard by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Compass Point increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $426.19.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,973 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.85, for a total value of $29,208,164.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,034,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,586,588,144.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have sold a total of 236,931 shares of company stock valued at $86,043,811 in the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $326.73. The stock had a trading volume of 62,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,089,473. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $291.78 and a one year high of $401.50. The firm has a market cap of $322.41 billion, a PE ratio of 40.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.37%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

