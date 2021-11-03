Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $8.21 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts

Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Mastercard in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 28th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $8.21 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $8.05.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MA. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $482.00 price target on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Sunday, August 1st. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $452.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.19.

Mastercard stock opened at $328.48 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $363.73. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $291.78 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.40, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. The business had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Mastercard during the third quarter worth $237,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Mastercard by 137.9% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 29.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 690,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $246,000,000 after acquiring an additional 15,528 shares during the period. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in shares of Mastercard by 7.3% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 128,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $45,704,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 78,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.90, for a total transaction of $28,347,716.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 236,931 shares of company stock worth $86,043,811. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

