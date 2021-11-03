Masterton Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 236,536 Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Masterton Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 236,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,811,000. Aramark accounts for about 5.7% of Masterton Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Masterton Capital Management LP owned about 0.09% of Aramark at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter valued at $83,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Aramark by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 5,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth about $208,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth about $216,000. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Aramark in the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000.

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.92. 8,122 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,023. Aramark has a 12-month low of $27.76 and a 12-month high of $43.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.98.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 2.45%. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.69) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ARMK shares. Berenberg Bank upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Aramark in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays cut Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.17.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

