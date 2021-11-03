Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 59.21% and a net margin of 22.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. Match Group updated its Q4 2021 guidance to EPS and its FY 2021 guidance to EPS.

MTCH stock traded down $5.54 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $148.55. The company had a trading volume of 3,620,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,895,156. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $155.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.36. Match Group has a fifty-two week low of $117.68 and a fifty-two week high of $182.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.12 billion, a PE ratio of 75.41, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.02.

In other Match Group news, Director Joseph Levin sold 5,976 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.22, for a total value of $987,354.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 239,846 shares of company stock valued at $41,279,631. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MTCH. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Match Group from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Match Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Match Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Match Group in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Match Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.22.

About Match Group

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

