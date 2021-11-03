Materion (NYSE:MTRN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Materion (NYSE:MTRN) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.26, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Materion had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.26%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

MTRN opened at $86.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.17 and a beta of 1.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $71.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.18. Materion has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $88.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Materion’s dividend payout ratio is 23.65%.

MTRN has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Materion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Materion from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Materion

Materion Corp. engages in the production of engineered materials used in a variety of electrical, electronic, thermal, and structural applications. The company operates through the following segments: Performance Alloys and Composites, Advanced Materials, Precision Coatings and Other. The Performance Alloys and Composites segment produces strip and bulk form alloy products, strip metal products with clad inlay and overlay metals, beryllium-based metals, beryllium, and aluminum metal matrix composites, in rod, sheet, foil, and a variety of customized forms, beryllium ceramics, and bulk metallic glass material.

