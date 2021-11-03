Matrix Capital Management Company LP Boosts Stock Position in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA)

Matrix Capital Management Company LP lifted its stake in CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 20.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,739,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300,807 shares during the quarter. CareDx makes up 1.7% of Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Matrix Capital Management Company LP’s holdings in CareDx were worth $159,227,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 125.9% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 158,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,549,000 after buying an additional 88,608 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 105.8% in the second quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 637,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,350,000 after buying an additional 327,699 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth about $541,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of CareDx by 32.2% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,000 after buying an additional 2,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of CareDx in the second quarter worth about $15,174,000.

Get CareDx alerts:

Shares of CareDx stock traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.47. 10,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 815,876. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.87 and a 200 day moving average of $76.32. CareDx, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.57 and a fifty-two week high of $99.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of -140.71 and a beta of 0.52.

CareDx (NASDAQ:CDNA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.21. CareDx had a negative return on equity of 4.24% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $75.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 41.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that CareDx, Inc will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Maag sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.68, for a total value of $736,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Reginald Seeto sold 658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $52,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,158 shares of company stock valued at $2,298,690 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

CDNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on CareDx from $108.00 to $90.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on CareDx from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $99.00 price target on shares of CareDx in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CareDx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

CareDx Profile

CareDx, Inc operates as a transplant diagnostics company, which discovers, develops and commercializes diagnostic solutions. Its product includes AlloMap, AlloSure and Laboratory products. The company was founded on December 21, 1998 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CareDx, Inc (NASDAQ:CDNA).

Receive News & Ratings for CareDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.