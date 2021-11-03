Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

Maven Income & Growth VCT (LON:MIG1) announced a dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, December 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON MIG1 opened at GBX 43.40 ($0.57) on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 42.40 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 42.28. The stock has a market cap of £59.12 million and a PE ratio of 43.40. Maven Income & Growth VCT has a 52-week low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 44.40 ($0.58).

Maven Income & Growth VCT Company Profile

Maven Income and Growth VCT PLC is a venture capital trust fund. The fund invests in management buy-in, buy-out, buy & build and replacement capital. The fund does not invest in hostile public to private transactions. It invests in containers and packing; construction and engineering; transportation; consumer durables and apparel; hotels; media; retail; healthcare; telecommunication services sectors, industrials, non-financials, energy services, financials, consumer goods and services.

